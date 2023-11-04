Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $828,000 in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 20.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 12,876 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,626,000 after purchasing an additional 77,097 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at $4,781,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.2% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 933,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,260,000 after purchasing an additional 86,122 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $136,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average is $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.96. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $45.03.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.76%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

