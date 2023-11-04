Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Saia were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,660 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,089,000 after purchasing an additional 146,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Saia by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,616,000 after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Saia by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 858,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,512,000.

Saia stock opened at $388.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.55. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.83 and a 12 month high of $443.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $401.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.02.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Saia from $367.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark boosted their price target on Saia from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.12.

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total transaction of $860,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,000.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

