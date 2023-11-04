Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Coty by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Coty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Coty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COTY opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Isabelle Parize purchased 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $50,137.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $32,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 451,853,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,019,787.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Isabelle Parize purchased 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $50,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,525,275 shares of company stock valued at $38,061,083. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.66 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.51.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

