Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HST has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.76 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

