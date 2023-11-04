RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.79 EPS

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.79, Briefing.com reports. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($9.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $206.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.82. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $173.25 and a 12-month high of $227.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.43.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

