AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.19. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

