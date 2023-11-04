Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $312-327 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $367.89 million. Extreme Networks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.36- EPS.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $363.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.85 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 112.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital cut Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.71.

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 107,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,032.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,666,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,903,000 after acquiring an additional 751,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,332,000 after acquiring an additional 821,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,585,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,589,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,022,000 after acquiring an additional 507,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

