Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38-1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion. Extreme Networks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.36- EPS.

Extreme Networks Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 112.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $363.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXTR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.71.

In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $1,069,083.90. Following the sale, the executive now owns 107,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,032.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at $67,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

