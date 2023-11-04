Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $1.13 Million in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,850,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LYV shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.69.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $101.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.68.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.