Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Acquires 905 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.55 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.59.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

