Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $1.37 Million Position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 94,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 2,767.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Stock Down 0.5 %

FRO stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.28. Frontline plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $522.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.46 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 42.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.12%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Frontline from $18.20 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Frontline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Frontline from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.03.

Frontline Profile

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

