Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 237,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Orla Mining at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Orla Mining by 25.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Orla Mining by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 128,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,915,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Orla Mining by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,353,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 898,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 228.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 283,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 197,321 shares during the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Orla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.97. Orla Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.27 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

