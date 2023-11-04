Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 59,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,264 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOST. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Toast from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Toast had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $60,484.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $31,021.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $60,484.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,322 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,512 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

