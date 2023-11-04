Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $1.32 Million in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 46,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 837,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,129,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Stephens dropped their price target on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Shares of KMX opened at $66.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.22. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

