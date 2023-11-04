Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,798,000 after buying an additional 185,998 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.60 and its 200 day moving average is $71.25. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.52.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

