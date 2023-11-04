Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.3% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 18.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE GPI opened at $274.95 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.87 and a 1-year high of $278.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.48 by $0.59. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.00 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Group 1 Automotive

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total value of $219,028.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.41, for a total transaction of $2,492,895.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,640.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total value of $219,028.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,609 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,468 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.