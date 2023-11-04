Mirabella Financial Services LLP Raises Position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) by 507.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,935 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,955 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Transportadora de Gas del Sur worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 84,283 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 549,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 336,963 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth $10,303,939,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth $2,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $245.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.85 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

