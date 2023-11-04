Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Buys 500 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $55.11 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average of $57.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.13%.

SON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Argus lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

