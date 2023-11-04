Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $155.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $128.27 and a 1-year high of $162.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.23.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

