Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Reduces Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,474,245,000 after buying an additional 184,651,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $304,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock opened at $174.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.74. The company has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.36 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

