Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Boosts Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,866 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,584,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,562,000 after acquiring an additional 468,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,966,000 after acquiring an additional 69,533 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,224,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,189,000 after acquiring an additional 21,026 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $151.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $188.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.70). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JLL. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

