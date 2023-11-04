Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 8,047 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,047 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Motco bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $48.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.39.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2012 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

