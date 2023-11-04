Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GS. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $327.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $318.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

