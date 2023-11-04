9,492 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 42.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.55.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 9,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,401.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 246,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,038,652.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $78.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.96. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $159.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

