Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Down 6.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $36.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Zillow Group traded as low as $33.23 and last traded at $33.55. Approximately 596,786 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 508,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.79.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Zillow Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.84.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zillow Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $1,000,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,420.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $1,000,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,455 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,420.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $93,506.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,675.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,177 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,431 over the last three months. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Zillow Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 47,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 177,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Zillow Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $612,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.89 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average is $46.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.04 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.