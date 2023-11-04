Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Boosts Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 72.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $862,635.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,628,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,734 shares of company stock valued at $10,263,989 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.29.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $331.40 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $254.00 and a 52 week high of $363.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $324.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

