New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $56.27 Million Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.46% of Hyatt Hotels worth $56,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after buying an additional 95,574 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard C. Tuttle bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,787.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Richard C. Tuttle bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.49 per share, for a total transaction of $130,612.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,787.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $171,715.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,112.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

H stock opened at $104.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.03. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $127.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.39%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.