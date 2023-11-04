New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 4,959 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 763,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.94% of Guidewire Software worth $58,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $91.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -67.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $95.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.36. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $1,059,025.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,278,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $526,759.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,471,394.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,541. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.