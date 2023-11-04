New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $61.17 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 731,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,529 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $61,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in PACCAR by 5,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PACCAR by 72.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.32.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR opened at $86.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $90.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.41 and its 200-day moving average is $80.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

