American International Group Inc. Purchases 535 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 153.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

GD opened at $243.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.35 and a 200-day moving average of $220.57.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,930 shares of company stock valued at $16,956,890 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

