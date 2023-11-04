American International Group Inc. Sells 6,830 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,830 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,012,053. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $150.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.81 and its 200 day moving average is $131.06. The firm has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.67. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $159.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.59 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 11.20%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

