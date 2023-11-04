Atria Investments Inc Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Xylem by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 312,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,790 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Xylem by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,997,000 after purchasing an additional 716,546 shares during the period. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $96.93 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.