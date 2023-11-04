Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 5,407 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,558,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,639,000 after buying an additional 2,286,227 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 990.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 61,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 56,158 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.9% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 56,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Barclays lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

JCI stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.12.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

