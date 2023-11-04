CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,917,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,518,000 after acquiring an additional 286,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,814,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,381,000 after acquiring an additional 500,775 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,698,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,913,000 after acquiring an additional 770,204 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,310,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,590,000 after acquiring an additional 97,153 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.09.

CoStar Group Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $77.38 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 78.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.50 and a 200 day moving average of $80.23.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

