New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $73,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 39.5% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 124.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 496,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,304,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 58,037.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 130.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after buying an additional 141,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

HSIC opened at $62.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

