New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,353 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $78,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,387.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,290.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,257.92. The company has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $815.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MELI. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.21.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

