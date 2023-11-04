Lincoln National Corp Raises Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2,024.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 584,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.28.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $68.85.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

