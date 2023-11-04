Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 14,379 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.0% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $119.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.35 and its 200 day moving average is $160.30. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $260.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

