abrdn plc Sells 29,230 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 29,230 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $15,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in General Motors by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in General Motors by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 376,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 144,419 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in General Motors by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 194,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,347 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. General Motors has a one year low of $26.79 and a one year high of $43.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

