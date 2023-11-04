Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Position Raised by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,432 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.15% of Campbell Soup worth $20,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 183.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NYSE CPB opened at $40.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.73. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

