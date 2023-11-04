Lincoln National Corp Raises Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 79.5% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 36,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,875,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $427.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $303.58 and a 1 year high of $462.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $423.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.13.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

