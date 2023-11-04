SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Holdings Increased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,556,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 43.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,675,000 after acquiring an additional 634,135 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,432,000 after acquiring an additional 594,994 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 15.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,447,000 after acquiring an additional 348,105 shares during the period. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 1,290.3% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 268,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,078,000 after acquiring an additional 249,121 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC opened at $227.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $312.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.52.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.