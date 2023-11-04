Lincoln National Corp Decreases Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 46,928.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,828,000 after buying an additional 105,738,745 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after buying an additional 748,287 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,880,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,540,000 after purchasing an additional 219,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 387.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 214,686 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

CIBR opened at $45.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.59. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0088 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

