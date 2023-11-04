Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Position Trimmed by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,504 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 245.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 51,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $41.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.74. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $42.82. The stock has a market cap of $763.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

