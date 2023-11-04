Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 219.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $52.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.85.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

