Lincoln National Corp Buys 377 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,650 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.9% during the second quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $719,000. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 22,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 367,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,118,000 after acquiring an additional 45,368 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $119.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.37. The company has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

