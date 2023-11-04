Lincoln National Corp Purchases 3,279 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,990,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,123,000 after acquiring an additional 617,006 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 849,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,674,000 after buying an additional 31,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,757,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,294,000 after buying an additional 2,777,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD opened at $59.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.73. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.69 and a 52 week high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 15.17%. On average, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.725 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

