Lincoln National Corp Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,084 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 8.2% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 13.4% in the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,835,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,042,000 after purchasing an additional 216,728 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 48.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,459,000 after purchasing an additional 34,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 111,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Shares of ENB opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

