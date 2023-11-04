Lincoln National Corp Takes $2.32 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.45% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDB opened at $55.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $517.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.73.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

