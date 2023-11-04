New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 2,358 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 45.7% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% in the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 12.5% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 13.6% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE PWR opened at $169.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.61 and a 1-year high of $212.82.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 3.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.82%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

